Reno - William F. Barnard, known to his friends and family as Bill, quietly passed away on December 9, 2018. Bill was born on December 1, 1939, in Tucson, Arizona to Thomas and Lorene Barnard. Bill was the oldest of three children and loved being a big brother to his two sisters, Joyce and Margie. Bill's dad worked for Texaco and his job required the family to move a lot while Bill was growing up. The family lived in Tucson, Salt Lake City, Utah and Pocatello, Idaho.



Bill attended Pocatello High School, where he met his future wife, Dorothy Marie Broberg. Bill and Dorothy were married in 1961. Bill attended Idaho State University where he graduated with a degree in electronics. Shortly after graduation, Bill took a job at a nuclear power facility in Idaho Falls where he worked until he was drafted into the United States Army. Bill was stationed in Kansas where he served as a member of the military police. After his military service, Bill and Dorothy moved back to Idaho Falls where their first son, Brad, was born. Their second son Bryan, was born nine years later.



Bill was known for his exceptional organizational skills and habits. Every person who came to visit him had to see Bill's workshop with every can, drawer or box neatly stacked and the contents labeled and identified. It was this attention to detail which got Bill his dream job at IBM. After the job interview at IBM, Bill's future boss snuck a peak into Bill's car and was so impressed by how clean Bill kept his car that he offered him the job. Bill's job with IBM job took him to Palo Alto, San Jose and Roseville, California, Salt Lake City, Utah and Reno, Nevada. He worked at IBM for over 34 years, holding 21 different positions in 5 different cities, before retiring in 1996.



Bill made many friends in the various places he lived, including his lifelong friends from Pocatello High, the neighborhood group in Cupertino and his friends from Sagittarius Drive in Reno. After retirement, Bill could always be seen at his grandchildren's sporting activities, sitting in the bleachers wearing the brightest shirts and hats.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lorene. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his sons, Brad (Melissa) and Bryan (Cindy); and his five grandchildren, Ben, Will, Alyssa, Ashlyn and Abby. He also is survived by his sisters; Joyce and Margie; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Bill was laid to rest in a private graveside service.



