William Barry Hand Obituary
William Barry Hand

On Sunday, October 6, 2019, William Barry Hand, loving husband and father of two, passed away at age 68, after a short illness.

Barry was born on March 28, 1951 in Millville, NJ to William and Janice (Grassman) Hand, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Janet; his daughter, Stacy Lynn and son, William Troy along with 5 grandchildren. Also surviving him is his brother, Gary and sister, Shelley. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
