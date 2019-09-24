|
William C. Haw
- - William C. Haw was born March 28, 1949 in Billings, Montana, to James and Irene Haw. He died on September 17, 2019. The family moved to Henderson, NV when Bill and his two siblings, Jimmy and Sandy, were children. Bill grew up in Henderson and enjoyed spending time in the desert collecting artifacts and animals with Jimmy. He also helped his dad in their family run grocery store. Bill enlisted in the Army when he was 20 and spent 2 years in Vietnam as an Operating Engineer in the 1st Calvary. When Bill returned, he relocated to Reno and worked for Bonanza Produce transporting produce around Northern Nevada. Bill then learned the tile setting trade and became an accomplished journeyman tile setter, known for his superior skill. He eventually joined his dad and brother in developing homes in Spanish Springs - Hawco Properties. When Bill retired, he again used his artistic talents to create lovely items, such as walking sticks from materials found in the surrounding desert. He also enjoyed fishing and would organize fishing trips for groups of family and friends in Alaska.
Bill is survived by his children, Tina Knox, Sheena Dick, and Stephen Haw, his sister, Sandy Brown-Glassford, his grandchildren Amanda Berger, Dylan Knox, Caleb, Micah and Abbie Dick, his ex-wife and close friend Carolyn Lloyd, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill is remembered for his kind and generous spirit, his fun-loving sense of humor and his tremendous love for his family. Bill also loved animals and greatly enjoyed his 2 dachshunds', Macy and Lucy. A private memorial gathering for family and close friends will be held on September 24, 2019.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 24, 2019