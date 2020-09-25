William Edward Nork



With sad hearts, his family announces that William Edward Nork passed away on September 23, 2020.



Bill was born in August, 1934, to Margaret and Albert Nork in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. Like his five older brothers, he attended St. George's Lithuanian Grammar School and J. W. Cooper High School where he took part in every sport available. He then attended Yale University on a football scholarship. After a year and a half at Yale, again like his brothers, he decided to enlist in the United States Armed Services. Suddenly, this Lithuanian boy from a coal mining town in Pennsylvania found himself at the Army Language School in Monterey, California, training to be a German translator. This was the beginning of a lifetime of travel and study.



After his tour of duty in Germany, Bill returned to the East Coast of the United States as a civilian and enrolled at Columbia College to major in geology. There he met his future wife, Mary Jeanne Hodson. The couple married in 1960 and began Bill's second trek west.



During a two-year stopover in Buffalo, New York, Bill earned a Masters' Degree in geology at the University of Buffalo, after which, happily, the couple traded the ice and snow of the East for the sunshine of the West. Bill completed coursework for a Ph.D. in hydro-geology at the University of Arizona, in Tucson, then took a position with Hazleton Nuclear Science Corporation in Palo Alto, California. The trek was completed.



It was now 1965, and the Bay Area was more than just miles away from Bill's hometown. It was a whole new culture to discover. So, in addition to working as a hydro-geologist, he enrolled in the Mid-Peninsula Free University, one of the many free, open-curriculum universities that sprang up in the mid-1960's. He learned sandal-making, bread-baking and candle-making, then taught classes in turn. When he was transferred to Las Vegas, six years later, he brought his new skills with him and continued to bake bread in grapefruit cans and fashion sandals from leather scraps and tire treads.



In 1972, Bill moved his young family to Reno, Nevada and adapted accordingly to what he and Mary soon decided would be their permanent home. But he made sure that their children developed a taste for travel: They took long trips whenever possible, and for many years, he even packed their VW Bus with supplies (including a playpen in the early days) and drove to San Felipe, Mexico so their four children could camp and play for a week in the Gulf of California.



In their new hometown, Bill eventually opened a hydro-geologic consulting company, and found time to volunteer with the Junior Ski Program, and coach for the Pop Warner and Little League programs. When he wasn't coaching, he was in the stands cheering - first for his children, then for his grandchildren. As his family grew, he enrolled in and very nearly completed the TMCC culinary arts program so he could expand his menu beyond homemade bread.



When the Nevada School of Law at Old College opened, Bill earned a law degree and added services in water law to the offerings of his consulting company.



In his retirement years, Bill served as a settlement judge for the Nevada Court system. But he couldn't stay away from the classroom: He enrolled in a Welding for Artists Class at TMCC, and reenrolled year after year. With time, he became a proficient metal sculptor, and earned awards for several of his metal pieces, as well as his watercolor paintings.



Bill Nork was a man who loved his family beyond measure, the food that sustained them, the rocks and waters of their world, art, sports, television cartoons, crossword puzzles and Abbott and Costello movies. His infectious laughter is unforgettable.



He was pre-deceased by his parents Albert and Margaret Nork; brothers Charles, Robert, Albert and John; and infant daughters Rachel and Mary.



Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jeanne Hodson Nork; brother James (Sandy); children Sam (Janet), Jeremy (Shelley), Kristen and Chelsea (David VanZanten); grandchildren Nicholas Bietz, Sean, Riley, Erica and Avery Nork; Sawyer VanZanten; his oldest friend Len Ettinger, and many nieces and nephews across the country.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Summit View Hospice, especially Stephanie, Jana and Corrine for their thoughtful care.



Since Bill so loved feeding the hungry, the family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, anyone who is so inclined direct donations in Bill's memory to the Northern Nevada Food Bank at 550 Italy Drive, Sparks, NV 89437.









