William "Billy" Eisenhour
Reno - William "Billy" Eisenhour passed away on March 2, 2020 at Renown Medical Center surrounded by family. Billy is survived by his children: Cameran, Kahmuh, Rachele and Lisa; siblings: Trina, J.R., Sylvia, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Billy loved music and worked as a D.J. in local radio. He loved art and classic horror movies. Billy was a good friend and would help out whenever he could. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held at Walton's-Ross, Burke & Knobel, 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno on Friday, March 13th from 5pm-8pm; Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 11am at Colony Christian Fellowship Church, 625 Golden Lane, Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020