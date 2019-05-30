|
Reverend William "Bill" Faust
Reno - Reverend William "Bill" Faust, age 88, of Reno NV, passed away on May 23rd, 2019.
Bill Faust was born in Chicago, IL on February 8th, 1931. He was the son of Edwin Faust and Amanda Finke Faust. Bill was married to Katherine Rutz on August 10th, 1958. They were married 54 years, until her passing in 2012.
Bill served in the Army from 1952-1954 as a cartographer. He graduated from Concordia Theological Seminary in 1960. After Bill's graduation, he served as a Lutheran Pastor in Oroville, CA, Lockport, NY, and Woodland, CA. In 1986, he accepted a position as Chaplain at St. Mary's Hospital and moved to Reno, NV. After retiring from St. Mary's, he accepted a part-time position with Renown Hospital as a chaplain until 2012. Bill enjoyed, photography, travel, spending time with his family, and community involvement through the Reno Central Rotary club.
He is survived by his son Mark Faust, his daughter Melissa Myers, and three grandchildren Heather McGuire, Danny Faust, and Katelyn Myers, and other family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on May 31st at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sparks, NV. The interment will be Monday, June 3rd at 11:00 am at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Walton's Funeral Home in Reno.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a gift to Our Savior Lutheran Church or the .
We join with St. Paul as he writes in 1 Corinthians 15:57 "Thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ."
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 30, 2019