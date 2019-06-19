|
|
William 'Bill' Frade
Yerington - William 'Bill' Frade a lifelong resident of Yerington passed away on June 14 at his home. His funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, June 19 at the LDS Church 600 N. Oregon St Yerington. Burial will follow at the Valley View Cemetery.
Please find his complete obituary and photo at www.FRFH.net, also family and friends may sign his online guest book at this site. Arrangements under the direction of Freitas Rupracht Funeral Home, Yerington (775) 463-2911
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 19, 2019