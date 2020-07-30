1/2
William Gatewood "Bill" Parsons
William "Bill" Gatewood Parsons

Sparks - Bill was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on June 28, 1923. He grew up in Idaho until he enlisted in the Navy where he served our country from 1941-1948 on the USS Thresher 200. Bill passed July 23, 2020 in Sparks, Nevada.

Bill received his Bachelors/Masters degrees in wildlife biology at Utah State. He was with Nevada Fish and Game since 1952 and then later became Chief of Law Enforcement for the State of Nevada Fish and Game including Ely, Nevada and Reno, Nevada until he retired.

Bill is survived by Marcedes, his wife of 76 years; his son: William R. Parsons (Jacki); his two daughters: Kathleen J. Shafter (Neal) and Pamela M. Black (Michael); his grandchildren: James W. Homer, Jason N. Shafter, Shane Rocha, Victoria M. Rocha, Amanda Byrne and Marissa Parsons; great-grandchildren: Meadow Homer, Arira Homer and Zoey Byrne; his brother: Paul Parsons; and his sister: Marjorie Lee Schroeder. Bill is preceded in death by his daughter: Julia M. Parsons; his brother: Rolla Parsons; and his brother-in-law: Calvin Schroeder.

A farewell remembrance with an outside reception will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon. Please RSVP to k.shafter@yahoo.com.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
