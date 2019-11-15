|
William Gordon "Butch" Tamblyn
September 9, 1940 - November 12, 2019
What a remarkable life he had in that dash! Born and raised in Nevada City, CA where he was the second oldest of 4 children. He attended Nevada Union High School and Sierra College - playing a variety of sports. He and his family spent summers in the North Shore of Lake Tahoe beginning in 1956, where they helped run the family movie theatres, eventually moving there permanently in the early 1960's.
He began a long career in law enforcement with the Placer County Sheriff's Department, ultimately retiring from Washoe County as Sgt. Detective. He was the owner of Russ Jones & Associate, then moved on to a lifelong love of the Old West as Office Manager for the Reno Rodeo Assoc. Law enforcement and detective work called him back where he would work for The Bison Group for a number of years.
Hunting, fishing and camping were forever intermingled into his life. At the opening of every Season, especially Dove, he was sure to get his limit so he could make the traditional Dove Stew, the tradition his mother started so many years earlier.
A loyal friend, patient teacher and respected dad with a heart of gold; family was most important. We are all better people because of the example he set.
Preceded in death by his parents Bill & Betty Tamblyn, brother Bob, infant son W.G. Tamblyn Jr, granddaughter Mystie, former wife Connie and son Greg Tamblyn.
Butch is survived by his wife of 51 years, Debbie; sons Wendell (Kim) Tamblyn and Trent LaFerriere and daughter Kerri LaFerriere-Hooper (Cody), 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sisters Ann (Lew) Fellows, Judy (Butch) Casci, along with numerous nieces, nephews and an amazing tribe of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you spend time with your loved ones creating memories that will last a lifetime and that can be passed down to future generations. Go hunting, fishing, camping or even play a game of Cribbage - whatever you wish!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date where we can all toast him with a Tamblyn Old-Fashioned.
To Kindred Hospice, all of you made our lives so much easier at the end of Butch's life. Your warmth to this family was so very real to all of us and we appreciate you more than words can say. Thank you!
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019