Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1114 Prater Way
Reno - William H. Jephson, 90, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. William was born on November 8, 1928, in Idaho Falls, ID. He served in The Air Force during The Vietnam War and received honorable discharge in January 1954. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Jephson, and many children and grandchildren. There will be a service held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1114 Prater Way at Noon on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
