William H. Springer
Reno - William Harlen Springer was a fiercely proud husband, father and grandfather who gave so much to his family and community and will be deeply missed by all. Bill passed away Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at age 76 in Reno, Nevada with his wife, Shirley Springer, and family by his side.
Bill was outgoing, had an infectious smile, memorable laugh, and exhibited a kind and compassionate spirit. His sincere concern for everyone he met was apparent to his friends and acquaintances. Bill was born November 26th, 1942 in Heber, California to Wallace and Essie Springer, and he graduated from Fruitland High School in Idaho in 1960. Bill worked in the wholesale food industry for 45 years, including many years as a wholesale business owner. He also served with distinction in the Army National Guard in Payette Idaho from 1961 until he was honorably discharged in 1969.
Bill met Shirley Jean Uehlin in high school, and on June 7th, 1962, they were married in Payette, Idaho. Shirley was the love of Bill's life for over 59 years. They loved doing everything together whether it was traveling to Hawaii or Paris, buying a new house or enjoying a romantic Caribbean cruise. Bill always said the reason he worked so hard to stay alive is because he never wanted to leave her side, and as he won several miraculous battles against his chronic illnesses during his last 15 years, Shirley was constantly by his side.
Bill's love and pride for his family outweighed everything else in his life as his children were reminded by many of his friends and associates. Bill focused on instilling a solid, honest work ethic in his children. He made it a priority to attend his children's school presentations, orchestra concerts, and sporting events. When his grandchildren were born, he displayed his love and support for them as well, and later in life, he thoroughly enjoyed his children's and grandchildren's visits.
Bill and Shirley volunteered to rehabilitate sick dogs and find permanent homes for them, and they fostered other dogs as well until the right home could be found for each one. Together, they have been members/volunteers of Hot August Nights since 1989, and each year in the parade, they enjoyed driving their beautifully restored 1959 Plymouth Fury—"Sports Fury," as Bill would always happily correct the Hot August Night grandstand announcer.
Bill is survived by his wife Shirley, two children (and spouses) Kevin (Yolanda) and Michelle (Tom), four grandchildren Thomas, Jennifer, Kirstin, and Jacqueline, his sisters-in-law, Judy, Wanda, and Lisa as well as several nieces and nephews. As the youngest child, Bill was preceded in death by several family members, including his father and mother, Wallace and Essie, sisters and brother, Marge, Helen, and Kenneth, niece, Lynne and nephew, Mitchell.
Bill's friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. For more details, please e-mail: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's name to the Nevadahumanesociety.org/donate/
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 20, 2019