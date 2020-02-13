Services
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Summit Christian Church
Sparks, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Albright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Harvey ("Bill") Albright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Harvey ("Bill") Albright Obituary
William ("Bill") Harvey Albright

Sparks - William ("Bill") Harvey Albright of Sparks, NV, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2020 at the age of 48. Bill was born in Oakland, CA on March 21, 1971 to William and Sidney Albright.

Bill is survived by his wife of 26 years, Anna Festinese-Albright, and his children, Sabrina and Joey Albright.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24 at Summit Christian Church in Sparks, NV.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Veterans Guest House in Bill's name.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -