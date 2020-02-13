|
William ("Bill") Harvey Albright
Sparks - William ("Bill") Harvey Albright of Sparks, NV, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2020 at the age of 48. Bill was born in Oakland, CA on March 21, 1971 to William and Sidney Albright.
Bill is survived by his wife of 26 years, Anna Festinese-Albright, and his children, Sabrina and Joey Albright.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24 at Summit Christian Church in Sparks, NV.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Veterans Guest House in Bill's name.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020