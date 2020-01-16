|
William (Bill) Henson
Bill made his way to heaven peacefully on December 6, 2019. He was born on October 26 1932 in Steele, Missouri to Fred and Julia May Smith Henson. He married his wife Fran, on September 24, 1960 in Virginia City, Nevada.
Bill worked locally as a journeyman carpenter for Murphy Brothers and Barker Construction companies before finishing his career at the City of Reno Building/ Maintenance Department.
He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and his greatest childhood memory was attending game 7 of the 1946 World Series where his beloved Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox at old Sportsman's Park. Bill enjoyed camping with his family and friends at Lahontan, Eagle Lake, Topaz Lake and the Oregon Coast just to name a few. Being of Norwegian descent, his favorite hobby was fishing both locally and at the ocean. He was always the one who caught the most and largest fish of the group. He was an active leader in Boy Scouts as the co-founder and the first Scoutmaster of Troop 168, in Sparks. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling as a snow bird with Fran to the southern states and of course, while back in Reno during the summers, fishing at least twice a week at Frenchman's Lake supplying his family and neighbors with freshly caught trout.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Lorraine, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Paula and Lee Boekhout, niece Stephanie Boekhout, great niece Ashley Tiedeman and great great niece Maci. His loving wife of 53 years, Fran preceded him in death in 2014 and his son Mark in 1986.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Brookdale Sparks, Renown Hospice Care and Cessa Bella Residential Suites for all the loving care they provided Bill.
In honor of Bill's final wishes, no funeral service will be provided. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020