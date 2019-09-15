Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Mission
Washoe Valley, NV
William Howard White Jr. Obituary
William Howard White Jr.

Reno - William White passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Enola M Orgeron White. Loving father of Mary E. Beard, Joan M. Hulihan, Virginia A. Miller, William W. White, Theresa E. White, and Ruth L. White. Also survived by eight grandchildren: James, Cory, Elisa, Jessica, Nicole, Joseph, Edward, and Samuel, and four great-grandchildren: James, Wylie, Sydney, and Kylie.

Bill was born October 29, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late William H. Sr. and Helen M. Beede White.

Bill was a veteran of the Korean War. While stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi, he met his wife of 68 years, Enola. He graduated from Tulane University in 1954 with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Bill enjoyed an impressive career in Nuclear Engineering, Medical Electronics, and Semiconductor Industry. He was a longtime resident of Reno, relocating here with Enola in 1991.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00am at the Holy Spirit Catholic Mission in Washoe Valley.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019
