William Joseph Crandall Sr.
December 1st, 1940 - June 9th, 2020
William J Crandall, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at his home with family after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on December 1st, 1940 in Eaton Rapids Michigan to Joseph and April Crandall. The oldest of 4 children, he is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and April Crandall, his younger sister Mable and his wife of 36 years, Linda Crandall. He is survived by his younger brothers Jack and Dean Crandall.
As a child, Bill was active in his community and earned his Eagle Scout award. After earning his undergrad degree, Bill started his career as a CPA in Incline Village in 1963. In 1976, he became a partner with Pannell Kerr Forester before starting his own accounting firm in 1986. Bill completed his Master in Taxation in 1988. Bill joined Casey Neilon in 2013 and continued to practice accounting up to the day he died.
With over 57 years in accounting, he found working with clients and helping people reach their financial goals the most rewarding part of his career. He was very active with the Elks and Optimists. One of his favorite events was to help plan and execute the annual Fourth of July picnic in Incline Village. He dedicated decades to the service of his community through his time, money and volunteerism. Often working in the background, Bill was a part of Incline's formation and growth.
He and his late wife Linda enjoyed traveling abroad but their favorite location was Hawaii. They found peace enjoying the sunsets and beaches. At home, they were often surrounded by their cats Willey, Lucy and Nemo.
Bill is survived by his son William Crandall Jr, daughters Kimberly (Frank) Williams, Tara Crandall and son Joe (Colleen) Crandall, step-daughter Nancy Dahl; Brothers Jack (Nancy) and Dean (Rita) Crandall. Grandchildren Lena (Joey) Frushon, Alex Frushon, Jasmine Crandall, Andrew Crandall, Michael Crandall and Lauren Crandall.
Bill will be cremated and interned with Linda at Incline Village's St. Patrick's Episcopal Church. It was Bill's wish to not to have a ceremony and the family is honoring that request. We are grateful for the condolences, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Special Olympics: https://www.sonv.org/
December 1st, 1940 - June 9th, 2020
William J Crandall, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at his home with family after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on December 1st, 1940 in Eaton Rapids Michigan to Joseph and April Crandall. The oldest of 4 children, he is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and April Crandall, his younger sister Mable and his wife of 36 years, Linda Crandall. He is survived by his younger brothers Jack and Dean Crandall.
As a child, Bill was active in his community and earned his Eagle Scout award. After earning his undergrad degree, Bill started his career as a CPA in Incline Village in 1963. In 1976, he became a partner with Pannell Kerr Forester before starting his own accounting firm in 1986. Bill completed his Master in Taxation in 1988. Bill joined Casey Neilon in 2013 and continued to practice accounting up to the day he died.
With over 57 years in accounting, he found working with clients and helping people reach their financial goals the most rewarding part of his career. He was very active with the Elks and Optimists. One of his favorite events was to help plan and execute the annual Fourth of July picnic in Incline Village. He dedicated decades to the service of his community through his time, money and volunteerism. Often working in the background, Bill was a part of Incline's formation and growth.
He and his late wife Linda enjoyed traveling abroad but their favorite location was Hawaii. They found peace enjoying the sunsets and beaches. At home, they were often surrounded by their cats Willey, Lucy and Nemo.
Bill is survived by his son William Crandall Jr, daughters Kimberly (Frank) Williams, Tara Crandall and son Joe (Colleen) Crandall, step-daughter Nancy Dahl; Brothers Jack (Nancy) and Dean (Rita) Crandall. Grandchildren Lena (Joey) Frushon, Alex Frushon, Jasmine Crandall, Andrew Crandall, Michael Crandall and Lauren Crandall.
Bill will be cremated and interned with Linda at Incline Village's St. Patrick's Episcopal Church. It was Bill's wish to not to have a ceremony and the family is honoring that request. We are grateful for the condolences, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Special Olympics: https://www.sonv.org/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.