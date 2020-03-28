Resources
William L. (Bill) Littell

William L. (Bill) Littell Obituary
William (Bill) L. Littell

William (Bill) L. Littell passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 14 th, 2020 in Reno, Nevada with his family at his bedside.

The youngest of six children, Bill was born in Yerington, NV, on February 9 th, 1961. He later moved with his family to Carson City, and then Reno. He met his wife Liz, while attending the University of Nevada, Reno. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in biology, Bill moved to Portland, Oregon where he worked as a chemist before transitioning to a career in IT.

Bill and his wife enjoyed many happy years in Oregon, along with their daughter, Kelsey. Bill and Liz recently returned to their home state of Nevada.

An avid reader, Bill is to be remembered for his Jeopardy prowess, love of movies, and music, his kindness and sense of humor.

Being a father was Bill's greatest joy. He was a loving husband, and will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife, Liz Scott Littell, daughter Kelsey Branch (Codi Branch), sisters, Sandie Hansen Cole (Dick Goff), Janet Beth Smith, Kathy Murray Munsen (Bryan Smith), brother, Bruce Hansen (Babette Hansen), several in laws, nieces and nephews. Bill is predeceased by his parents, Janet and George Littell, brother Thomas Cory Hansen and brother in law, James L. Smith.

Bill's final resting place will be with family at Mountain View Cemetery in Reno. Family and friends will celebrate Bill's life at an event planned for later this year.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020
