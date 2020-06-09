William "Bill" Mondragon



1930-2020



William "Bill" Mondragon born May 18, 1930, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord Jesus Christ at his home in Sparks, NV on May 27, 2020. He married the love of his life, Joan Lair on October 6, 1956 and in October 2020 would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. He served proudly with the United States military. Serving three years with the U.S. Navy and three years with the U.S. Marine Corps. While with the Marine Corps. He served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. He was a proud Reno/Sparks business owner for almost 46 years. William was a faithful and loving Christian and raised his family to love and live the teachings of his Lord Jesus Christ. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan Mondragon, Daughter Denise (Mike) White, Son Dan (Leslie) Mondragon, and grandsons Joshua (Sherry) Olson, Jeremy Olson, Jacob Mondragon and Brandon Mondragon, along with 8 great-grandchildren.



"A righteous man who walks in his integrity- how blessed are his children after him" (Proverbs 20:7)



Military Honors will be held at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00am.









