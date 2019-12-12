|
William (Bill) Richard Petty
Reno - It is with much sorrow the family announces the passing of William (Bill) Richard Petty at age 83 on Nov. 30, 2019 in Reno, NV. Bill was born July 23, 1936 in Greensboro, NC. He grew up in Graham, NC. A small town filled with family, where he was a bit of a scoundrel & a love of building and creating was fostered. After graduating from high school, Bill went on to college at North Carolina State University playing football until declaring Engineering was his passion. Graduating with his Mechanical Engineering degree, Bill hit the ground running & immersed himself in everything engineering. In the late 70's, this passion took him from NC to Reno, NV. There he met his wife Mary Alice to whom he was married to for 38 years. Together they created their own little blended Petty Bunch. It is also where he established his company Petty & Associates. Bill loved everything to do with owning an Engineering company: the endless design challenges & possibilities, getting to know the clients, and the fellow engineers. Bill had a wonderful sense of humor & enjoyed getting to know people. There wasn't a challenge he couldn't creatively beat until his biggest opponent, Lung Cancer, had different ideas. Surviving Bill is his sister Ann Coble of Graham, NC, his daughters Laura (Scott) Alcantar, Erin (Tom) Van Goethem, Donna (John) Allen along with his sons Rick Petty and David (Carlene) Frickhoeffer. Bill really loved to talk about his grandkids: Alex Alcantar, Zachary (Sarah) Alcantar, Reece Petty, LeeAnn Frickhoeffer and great-grandkids.
A celebration of Life will be held 2:00 January 14, 2020 at Sparks Christian Fellowship, 510 Greenbrae Drive, Sparks, NV, 90431. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to fredhutch.org and choose lung cancer.
