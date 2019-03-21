William Robert "Korky" Orthwein



Reno - Beloved father and husband, William passed away on March 18, 2019. Born on February 13, 1931 in St. Louis, MO, William spent most of his childhood growing up in Omaha, NE. He graduated from Creighton Prep High School in 1949 and entered the University of Omaha. In late December of 1950, William enlisted in the Navy and spend the next four years serving our country aboard the battle ship USS New Jersey. Upon returning from Korea, he resumed studies at the University of Omaha, graduating in 1957. After graduation he headed west to Oakland, CA where he met and married the love of his life, Carlene, in June 1958. In 1973 William, Carlene, and their 3 children re-located to Reno where he became a successful businessman, earning the nickname "Korky". Throughout his life, William was a professional bowler, businessman, and tennis player. He was blessed to have spent his retirement years traveling the world with Carlene.



William is preceded in death by Carlene (2008). Survivors include his three children, Dana (Patti) Orthwein, Scott (Michelle) Orthwein, and Alycia (Craig) Simon, and four grandchildren, Brandon Orthwein, and Britt, Madison, and Kennedy Simon.



Prayer service will be held Saturday at 1:00 pm at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W 2nd Street followed by burial at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019