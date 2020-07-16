William Sherwood Auman
Our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather William S. Auman passed away in his sleep July 9, 2020 in Reno, Nevada. Bill was born February 11, 1939 in Eugene, Oregon to Helen Berg and S. L. "Jack" Auman. When he was in junior high, the family moved from Oregon to an egg ranch in Fremont, California and Bill spent most of his life in the Bay Area. He graduated from Washington High in Fremont and from the University of San Francisco. Dad worked as a software programmer for IBM for over 25 years and he finished his career at HP. He took pride in having never been out of work since he was a teenager, and always worked hard for his family.
Enamored with anything automotive since he was a young boy, most weekends you could find Dad in the garage, working on a car. Muscle cars were his favorite, and he was a dedicated Mopar man. The louder the rumble of an engine, the better. He loved to drag race and drove like a mad man. Dad liked to take road trips large and small and took the family on an epic 12-week drive around the U.S. and Canada. He especially loved any trip that included a steam railroad ride.
In 2010 Dad moved to Sparks, Nevada. He volunteered for several years with the crisis call center and often said he wished he had done that when he was younger because it gave him greater sympathy for people. He also volunteered at the Northern Nevada Medical Center before he became ill.
Bill is survived by his former wife, Elaine Tingey Auman, and his four children: Robert (Diana), Karen, Paul (Shaunalie) and Richard (Jennifer). He has 18 grandchildren and 13.5 great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his parents and his sister, A. Jean Auman.
Graveside service Monday, July 20, 9:00am at Mountain View Cemetery, Reno; arrangements by Mountain View Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crisis Support Services of Nevada https://cssnv.org/donate/
