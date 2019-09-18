Resources
William Tr Walford


1960 - 2019
William Tr Walford Obituary
William TR Walford

- -

William TR Walford, 59, lost his 12 year battle against esophageal cancer in the early morning of September 4th. He passed peacefully in his sleep.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother Nancy Walford (Dale Olson), sister Jeanne Johnson (Brad Johnson), niece Katelyn Johnson, former spouse & good friend Janet Walford plus many cousins and good friends.

A special thank you to the Renown Hospice team of John, Barbara, Julie, Sam, Amy and Dr. Brogen.

A Celebration of Life is planned for September 28th. Please contact Janet for details.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019
