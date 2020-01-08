|
Bryan, William Wesley born 6-15-1943, died peacefully, with his wife Lynett at his side, at 6:37 PM on Saturday, 1-4-2020.
Bill was born in Napa, CA, the youngest son to Harry, Sr. and Edna Bryan. He soon moved his young family from Napa to Burney, CA where he worked as a lineman for PG &E and later developed his property in Burney into a subdivision. Bill loved the challenge of building and fixing things, having intellectual conversation and playing poker or cribbage.
Bill had an infectious laugh and a strong desire to help whomever needed it. He enjoyed traveling the many miles to watch his sons play football, basketball or baseball and especially loved football, where he was a starting middle linebacker on Napa High School's undefeated championship team in 1960.
Bill's wanderlust was unmatched. In 1996 he took his adventurous spirit to the Philippines where he established several connections with the locals. His caring attitude and kindness was well known throughout the countryside. In 1997, he saved the life of his nephew-in-law by confronting the Dr. with misdiagnosed Meningitis and in 2010, he exhausted every possible resource to save his sister-in-law, Cirlin, from death. When that was impossible, he adopted the child to give her the best possible future. His charity was unmatched and almost unheard of and his legacy there will never be forgotten.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Harry, Sr. and Edna and brother, Harry, Jr. He is survived by his wife Lynett, his children, Wayne (Jennifer), Marcy, Lee (Lisa), Tim, Wesley and Bernadette, Grandchildren, Sterling, Weston, Emma, Quinton, Gabriel, Konstantin, Stephon and Vasilly, ex-wife Lajuana and sister Ardean (Terry) Alexander.
Funeral Services are being arranged by Ross Burke & Knobel Mortuary at 2155 Kietzke Ln in Reno, NV 89502. There will be a viewing on Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a rosary and prayer at 6:30 PM at the Mortuary. A Catholic Mass service will be on Saturday, 1-11-20, at 10:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, in Mary's Chapel, at 100 Bishop Manogue Dr. in Reno, NV, followed by a gravesite gathering at Mt. View Cemetery at 435 Stoker Ave in Reno, NV and finally, a celebration of his life at Hilton Garden Inn at 9920 Double R Blvd in Reno, NV.
In lieu of flowers, and in his wish of helping future generations to be prepared, please make charitable donations in his name to NV Area Council - Boy Scouts of America at 500 Double Eagle Court in Reno, NV, 89521.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020