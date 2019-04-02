|
|
Wilma Darlene Walker
- - Wilma Darlene Walker passed away peacefully on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 3:10pm, surrounded by family. She was born to the late Hans Orville and Anna Christina Jorgensen on January 18, 1932.
Beloved daughter, mother of 7 children, grandmother, friend and sister, Wilma loved family gatherings, reading, music, doing crossword puzzles, crocheting, sewing and most of all, the Lord. Although the years with her late husband Leroy were short, they were some of her happiest.
Wilma is survived by 5 of children, 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren and joins others that went before her into heaven. Wilma was most proud of her years as teacher and principal of Truckee Meadows Church/School and earning her BS, Masters and Doctor of Christian Ministry degrees.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Sparks, 6255 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89436. She will be laid to her final rest in a private ceremony with her family at Mountain View Cemetery- Reno. NV.
Wilma's family wishes to thank everyone that cared for her in her last years both financially and spiritually. In lieu of flowers, love gifts in her honor may be made directly to First Baptist Church of Sparks
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019