Wilma F. Birks
Reno - Wilma Frances Birks, age 96, passed away on September 25, 2020 at Park Place Assisted Living in Reno, NV where she had been a resident for the past 5 years.
Wilma was born in Reno at the family home on Quincy St on July 17, 1924 to William & Angelina Birks.
She attended Reno schools and graduated from Reno High in 1943 & while already teaching she attended summer school and graduated from UNR with her Education Degree in 1961.
Wilma was an elementary school teacher in Nevada for 35 years. In 1946, immediately after receiving her teaching credentials,Wilma moved to Hawthorne, NV where she taught 2nd grade at Hawthorne Grammar School for 15 years. She returned to Reno in 1961 & taught 2nd-4th grade at Rita Cannan Elementary School until her retirement in 1981. Teaching was in her heart and she touched the lives of many students.
She was a member of St Albert's Catholic Church & volunteered there until she was 90 years old.
She enjoyed music & traveling, had season tickets to the Reno Philharmonic for many years and was a member of the Sparks Travel Club. Wilma was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Chapter & also a member of PEO Sisterhood.
Wilma is survived by many local cousins who got to regularly enjoy her company; Mary Nelson & Family, The Bernardi Family, Marlene & Jeffrey Chapel, Maynard & Roxanna Ely & Neighbor Judy Cornelius.
She is also survived by cousins who lived out of the Reno area but loved her dearly, Pauline & Robert O'Briant & Family (San Rafael, CA), The Wiss Family (Stockton, CA), The Johnson Family (Oregon) & Neighbor Mary Kay Jacobsen.
The Family would like to sincerely express their appreciation and gratitude for the excellent care Wilma received from everyone at Park Place Assisted Living & also Summit View Hospice for their kindness & care for Wilma and family in the past 6 months.
Services will be private.
Since there will be no public service, if you wish to honor her memory you can make a donation to:
St Albert's Church, 1259 St Albert's Drive Reno, NV 89503 in memory of Wilma Birks.
