Wilma Jean Bonstead



Walla Walla, WA - Wilma Bonstead passed away on November 19, 2020 at the age of 96 years after a long and full life. Wilma grew up in a large, loving family on a farm in northern Iowa during the Great Depression. She completed nursing training as part of the government Cadet Nurse Corps program in Des Moines, IA. She met her future husband, Carl, when he was in Marine Corps flight training. They were married in 1946. After WWII they farmed in Iowa except for a period when Wilma and the children temporarily lived near El Toro Marine Corps Air Station, CA after Carl was recalled to active duty as a Korean War pilot. The family moved to Sidney, NE, Susanville, CA, and finally Reno, NV when Carl worked for the Civil Service Commission. Wilma was a highly respected registered nurse at Washoe Medical Center before her retirement. She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church, Reno, for 47 years before relocating to Walla Walla, Washington in 2013. She enjoyed church activities, needlework, baking, bowling, spending time with her family and was an avid reader of books. Wilma will be dearly missed by her loved ones and all those who benefited from her generous and caring nature.



She is survived by her son Robert (Sheila) of Walla Walla, WA, and daughter Susan (Dean) of Campbell, CA; granddaughter Leah (Pat), grandsons Colin, Tyler (Rebecca), Alex (Elena), and Brad (Kristen); and nine great-grandchildren, Andi, Josiah, Serena, Clint, Claire, Charlie, Anna, Jake, and Sienna. Also surviving Wilma are three siblings, Bob Marlow (Nancy), Jim Marlow (Colleen), and Joyce Bausman all of Iowa. Preceding Wilma in death were her devoted husband Carl and three sisters (Shirley Arns, Betty Smith, and Doris Dallman).



Memorial donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 2075 W. 7th St., Reno, NV 89503. Interment will be at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store