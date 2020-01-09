|
|
Wilton Frederick Herz
Reno - On December 2, 2019, Our Lord called home one of Reno's finest gems, Wilton Frederick Herz. Wilton was born August 11, 1929 at St. Mary's Hospital, the son of Frederick and Dorothy Herz. A life-long resident of Reno, Wilton was proud of his family's ties to early Reno. His maternal great-grandparents arrived in Reno in 1870. His paternal grandfather, Carl Otto Herz, and great-uncle Richard, first worked for M. M. Fredericks Jewelers in Virginia City, then moved to Reno and co-founded R. Herz & Bro. Jewelers in 1885. From 1972 until his retirement in 2007, Wilton was at the helm of the store. R. Herz & Bro., Inc. was the oldest family owned and operated business in Nevada, a total of 122 years at the time of its closing in 2007. A highlight of the store's history, starting in 1910, R. Herz & Bro. presented gold medals to the University of Nevada, Reno graduating student with the highest grade-point average, often a perfect 4.0. When the store closed in 2007 Wilton continued the gold medal tradition for another three years bringing it to a full 100 years.
Wilton was in the Nevada Air National Guard and attending the university when his guard unit was activated into the Air Force during the Korean War. After his discharge from the Air Force Wilton finished his college education, receiving his Bachelors in Business Administration from UNR in 1955. He then furthered his education with the Gemological Institute of America and became a Registered Jeweler of the American Gem Society in 1964.
Some of Wilton's professional and community activities over the years were past president of the Exchange Club; Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellow; member of Reno 13, F. & A. M.; board of directors of the Salvation Army; and Prospectors Club. He was a life-long member of the Chamber of Commerce as well as a life-time member of the Elk's Club, just receiving his 50-year pin.
An avid outdoorsman, Wilton enjoyed bird hunting, fishing and camping early on. His passions in life continued to be fishing, golf, playing the accordion for almost eight decades and of course, the love of his life, Donna Lee Herz.
Wilton is survived by his wife of nearly 42 years, Donna Lee; children Holly Herz Muran (John), Robin Herz Rosasco (Bill), Deborah Charles, Tamara Moreira (Fernando), and Jordan Stallknecht (Ellen MacGregor). Grandchildren Sarah Marquez, Kevin Muran, Drake and Marnie Rosasco. Great-grandchildren Olivia, Jonah and Maycie Marquez, Jacy Turner, and Joe Rosasco. Cousin Howard Herz and his wife Kregg; second cousins, Gabe Herz, Eli Herz , and Alicia Herz and her darling daughters Sopia and Kit.
We wish to thank the staff of Compassion Care Hospice, Dr. Cattoni, and Dr. Hardacre for their excellent care and love. A special thank you to Chaplain Russell Goldrum, our "sky pilot".
Contributions in Wilton's memory would be appreciated to any of the following organizations: Reno Cancer Foundation (1155 Mill Street, Reno, NV 89502), Veteran's Guest House (880 Locust Street, Reno, NV 89502-0948), or (c/o Kerak Shrine, 4935 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada 89502).
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020