Woodrow Keith "Toby" Whitehead
June 2, 1938-October 3, 2020
Woodrow Keith "Toby" Whitehead passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Services will be at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Reno, Nevada.
Toby was born June 2, 1938, in San Augustine, Texas, to Marvin and Leona Hallmark Whitehead. He was retired from the Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Whitehead and Leona Hallmark Whitehead Allen.
He is survived by his sister, Brenda Holt; his brother, Jimmy Allen; his daughter, Judith Marie McClellan; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
