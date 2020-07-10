Yvette (Sally) Claire Maldonado
Carson City - On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Yvette (Sally) Claire Maldonado left us and this earth peacefully at home in Carson City, Nevada. She passed away from natural causes at 84 years old, and she was still a wonderful, gorgeous, stubborn, sassy, and strong and independent lady who we loved very much. She is reunited with her husband, Raul Maldonado, her daughter, Sharee Maldonado, and her mother, Fay Stacy. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Penny Maldonado (Las Vegas), and her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Frank Flaherty (Carson City). She is also survived by four wonderful grandchildren: Christopher and Danielle Maldonado, and Patrick and Shannon Flaherty. Because she was an avid animal lover and volunteered at the ASPCA/Humane Society, an appropriate way to honor Yvette's memory would be a donation in her name to an animal shelter such as the Reno ASPCA, Nevada Humane Society or Ahome4spot.com
.