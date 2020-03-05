|
|
Yvonne Louise Benetti Usita
August 9, 1932 -
March 1, 2020
Yvonne age 88 passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020.
She was born in Sparks, Nevada to Angelo Benetti and Louise Santina Benetti. Attended school in Nevada, married and moved to Los Angeles, California in 1954 where she started her family and career. In 1988 she retired and relocated to the Island of Maui Hawaii and in 1999 relocated back to the mainland New Mexico to be near her family and loved ones and where she lived the remainder of her life.
Per her wishes there will be no funeral service and her final resting place and interment will be at The Benetti Family Mausoleum at the Mountain View Cemetery in Reno, Nevada later this Spring.
Yvonne was the last remaining daughter of predeceased parents Angelo Benetti and Louise Santina Benetti and sisters Orlanda Sorenson, Adele Riggle and Mayme Figone.
Yvonne is survived and predeceased by her five children Paul R. Pineau (Deceased), Craig A. Pineau, John M. Usita, Sandra L. Usita and Steven R. Usita (Deceased). Her six grandchildren Paul R. Pineau III, Thomas M. Pineau, Jake McGinley, Steven Gotter, Maika Usita and Tehani Usita and ten great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
She is deeply loved, will be missed and will forever be in our hearts. She is our special angel.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2020