Adelaide (Sis) E. Pickett, 94, of Narragansett, RI, passed peacefully on February 28th, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Centerdale, RI, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Agnes (McRoberts) Quanstrom. She was predeceased by Eugene (Gene) Pickett, her beloved husband of 67 years. Sis is survived by her children, Sandra (Victor) Quaglieri, Nancy (Glen) Woodman, and Terry (Lisa) Pickett, 7 dearly loved grandchildren, and 12 precious great grandchildren. She is additionally survived by her 3 sisters, Dorothy Kraines, Betty Mongeon, and Pat Brearley.
Sis met Gene on a blind date in 1950 while a Nurse in the United States Navy. After 6 weeks together they became engaged and were married 3 months after that initial date. Sis eventually left military service to devote herself to serving the family she loved and the many communities where they would make their home during Gene's 33 years as a Naval officer. Eventually they retired in 1976, then enjoying nearly 40 years of retirement at their home on Point Judith Pond, Narragansett, and most recently at Brightview Commons, Wakefield, RI.
Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Wednesday March 4, 10-11 am followed by a service of Celebration of Life at 11 am. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Gifts of remembrance may be made to the First Baptist Church, Narragansett, RI 02882. Note- Malawi.
Sis displayed her deep faith and love in God by example, in both word and deed. Her inspiring energy and resilience came from God alone, with the belief "But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint." Isaiah 40:31. Now she rests with her Savior Jesus. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020