Alan Gray Obituary
Alan Gray, 96, formerly of Wickford, died peacefully on Oct. 13, 2019 at Ronald Home Care in Phoenix, Arizona. He was the loving husband of the late Phyllis H. (Thomason) Gray. Born in Lancashire, England, he was a son of the late Harold J. Gray and Ellen (Grundy) Gray.
Alan came to the United States with his wife in 1951, living in Stamford/Norwalk Connecticut area for 22 years. He and his family moved to Wickford from Charlotte, NC in 1976.
Mr. Gray was a photo lithographer for over 48 years until his retirement. He was a Communicant of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wickford where he sang in the choir.
He proudly served in the Merchant Navy during WWII as a Morse Code Translator on cargo boats.
Alan is survived by his daughter Lesley J.H. Reed of New Hampshire, son Donald J. Gray of Maine, and grandson Thomas Alan Reed of New Hampshire
His funeral and burial in the Old Narragansett Church Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019
