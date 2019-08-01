|
|
Alberta (Cerilli) Miller, 98, died Monday, July 22, 2019 in Alexandria, Virginia. She was the wife of the late Donald R. Miller. Born in Supino, Italy, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Santia) Cerilli. She had been a resident of North Kingstown for many years before moving to Alexandria, Virginia. During her 35 years in North Kingstown, she was an active member of Saint Bernard parish. She was also an active member and past president of the Plum Beach Garden Club. She is survived by her son Dr. Donald Richard Miller, Jr. and his wife, Kristene of Reston, VA, her daughter Dr. Anne Miller Little of Alexandria, VA, and daughter-in-law Patricia Miller of Carrollton, TX. She was the mother of the late Joseph Michael Miller. She was the beloved grandmother of Jason Miller, Randall Miller, and Leigh Muñoz, and great-grandmother of Marie, Madison, Austin, and Anastasia Miller. She also leaves her sister Laura Laws of Virginia, and is predeceased by her brothers Joseph and Louis Cerilli.
Her funeral will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 415 Tower Hill Road. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday August 4, 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Little Sisters of the Poor (http://www.littlesistersofthepoor.org) or the , 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit FaganQuinnFuneralHome.Com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019