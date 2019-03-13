Alberta P. Rose, 90, of Kingston, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Vincent C. Rose. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Albert Proulx and Blanche Therrien.

Alberta worked part-time in the wellness department at the South County Hospital and was a volunteer on the bereavement committee for Christ the King Church for many years, as well as for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed reading and loved to spend time with her family.

Besides her husband she is survived by her loving children Jim Rose and his partner Paula, William Rose and his wife Kimberly, and David Rose; five grandchildren Matthew, Heather, Jessica, Nicolas, and Alexander; sister Evelyn Piotrowski and her husband Stanley. She was predeceased by her siblings Dorothy Frazer, Yvette Curry, and Donald Therrien.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd, Kingston. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers Alberta would have loved for you to just do something nice for somebody today. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary