Alfred J. Curnow, 85, formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. He was the dearly loved and ever-patient husband of Dorothy (Shea) Curnow for 64 years. Together, they raised three children. He leaves them with many wonderful memories of his good humor, composure, and gentleness.

Born in Wethersfield, Connecticut, on June 25, 1933, he was a son of the late Lester and Helen (Gillette) Curnow. After graduating high school, he honorably served in the US Army, stationed at Fort Dix, NJ. He later attended the University of Hartford where he played basketball. "I wasn't necessarily very good, but I was tall," he'd say jokingly. His humility was surely one of the things that made him so endearing.

Al was the Former Public Works Director for the Town of South Kingstown and 'Pa' to seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was a golf fanatic, playing many rounds of golf at Laurel Lanes. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and taking pictures to bring back to show his family. He enjoyed sailing, walks around town, and a nap in the afternoon.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three children and their spouses, Gregory Curnow and his wife Grace of Fiskdale, MA, Maryellen (Curnow) Brown and her husband Christopher Brown of West Kingston, and Al Curnow, Jr. and his wife Kate of East Greenwich; his grandchildren, Charlie, Carolyn, Maggie and her husband CJ, Christopher and his wife Ashley, Sam, Madeline, and Riley; four great-grandchildren; a brother Lester Curnow of Florida; and a step-brother Benjamin Waniski of New Hampshire. He was predeceased by a step-sister, Patricia Elliot of New Hampshire.

Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Sunday, from 3-5 p.m., followed by a service at 5 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary