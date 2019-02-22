Alice Barbara (Swan) Shea, 73, of Champlin, Minnesota, died on February 10, 2019. She was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the daughter of Lawrence W. and Amy G. Swan. She was the wife of the late Peter J. Shea to whom she was married to for 49 years.

Alice is survived by her four children, Timothy Shea (Stephanie) of Illinois, Martha Friday (Jeffrey) of Wisconsin, Molly Shea of Massachusetts and Dennis Shea of Minnesota. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Emily and Madeleine Shea and Abbigail, Alexander and Aidan Friday. She was the sister of M. Beverly Swan of Wakefield, Rhode Island and the late John W. Swan of Swansea, Massachusetts. She also had several nieces and nephews whom she loved seeing at family gatherings. She enjoyed being part of the large Shea family.

She graduated from West High School, earned her Bachelor's degree from Rhode Island College in 1967 and her Master's degree from the University of Minnesota. She taught throughout the Minneapolis area and served as Principal at Andover Elementary prior to her retirement in 2013.

Alice enjoyed traveling with her husband and later with family and friends, her book club, talking with her grandchildren and bragging about them and JEOPARDY. She was a remarkable combination of compassion and wit who often enjoyed breakfast and lunch with friends and performances at the Guthrie Theatre.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may make contributions in her memory to the Rhode Island College Foundation/School of Education, 600 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence, RI 02908. The family appreciates your kind thoughts.