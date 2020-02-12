Home

Services
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Kingston Congregational Church
Alice Carol Babcock, 71, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Clement Babcock and Ruth (Graf) Babcock. She is survived by her sister Mary Szrom, and is also the sister of the late Judith Brown. There are many nieces and nephews.

She is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and later Providence College. She was a member at Peace Dale Congregational Church where she enjoyed playing in the handbell choir. Later she joined Kingston Congregational Church and was Church School Director. She also enjoyed photography, and was a member of the Wickford Art Association, Jamestown Art Association and the South County Art Association. She enjoyed knitting and quilting; and loved animals, especially dog sitting.

Her funeral will be Friday, February 14 at the Kingston Congregational Church at 11:00. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association of Rhode Island, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Ste 3004, Warwick, RI. 02886. www.monahandrabblesherman.com
