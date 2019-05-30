Alice L. Adams of Wakefield, Rhode Island, formerly of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Leverett, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, May 18, 2019. Alice was born in Leverett, Massachusetts on March 29, 1926, the daughter of William J. and Myrtie (Nutting) Lashway. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of nearly 53 years, Robert C. Adams, Jr., and survived by her two daughters, Karen Adams and Rose Robadue and her husband, Don; and step-son Robert C. Adams, III.; eight grandchildren: Anna, Amanda, Emily, Jesse, Jonathan, Christopher, Stephen and Matthew; as well as eight great-grandchildren; and her siblings Ethel Bozak, Harriet Eddy, Harry Lashway, William Lashway, and Joan Olanyk. She was predeceased by her siblings Helen Adams, Daniel Lashway, Edward Lashway, Leonard Lashway, Lawrence Lashway, Richard Lashway, Joyce Matuszko, Margaret Poole, Mary Nuzzi, and Florence Powers. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and sisters-in-laws who were like sisters to her: Shirley, Dottie, Irene, and Lee.

Alice recently celebrated her 93rd birthday with her sisters, children and grandchildren at Elderwood of Scallop Shell at Wakefield, where she had lived for the past year. Alice met her beloved husband-to-be, Robert (Bob) C. Adams, Jr. while working at her father's grocery store in North Amherst. They were married in 1947. Bob was a Senior Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, so the family lived in a number of interesting places including Leverett, MA, Lodi, NY, Rantoul, IL, Tampa, FL, Tripoli, Libya and Fayetteville, North Carolina. Bob retired in 1970 after a tour of duty in Vietnam and rejoined Alice in Leverett. During the early years of Bob's retirement, Alice worked at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst for 10 years -- first in dining services and then in the custodial and grounds service of the University's Administration Building. Upon retiring from UMass, Alice and Bob moved to New Smyrna Beach, FL, joining several of her family members who lived part or full time in the coastal resort town. Alice worked part time as receptionist at a beauty salon where her sister Helen was a stylist. Later Alice resumed her passion and talent for sewing and became widely appreciated as a seamstress and tailor who could transform fashionable off-the-rack garments into well-fitting, custom-tailored items for her large circle of friends. She was also an active member of the Coronado Community United Methodist Church, just a few blocks from her home. After Bob died in 2000, Alice and her sister Joan enjoyed several winters together in Florida.

In 2015, Alice moved back north to live with her daughter Rose and her husband Don in Wickford and then Wakefield, RI, where she participated in the South Kingstown Adult Day Services Program. Throughout her life, Alice made dear friends wherever she lived. She kept in touch with many friends that she made as a military wife.

Alice was a warm, compassionate sister, devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and thoughtful friend. Her skills in the home arts - especially sewing, crocheting, and doll-making - were legendary. The auction of one of her crocheted table cloths was considered the grand prize of family reunions. Alice was truly happiest when she was doing something for others.

There will be a celebration of Alice's life at the Leverett Congregational Church on Saturday, July 13 beginning at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at the East Leverett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in her name to a local hospice care organization or animal rescue shelter. The obituary and memorial guest book are available at averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 30 to June 6, 2019