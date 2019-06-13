Allen R. "Al" Southwick, 73, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born in Browerville, Minnesota, he was a loving son of the late Thomas E. and Emma C. (Farwick) Southwick.

Allen was the beloved brother of John Southwick and his wife, Alma Gay of Allen, Texas and Lynnwood Southwick of North Kingstown. He is also survived by many caring nieces, nephews and cousins.

Allen was an instrumental figure in the North Kingstown Parks and Recreation Department for nearly 50 years. He received many awards throughout his life, but he was most proud of the achievements and awards his girls' sports teams received.

A celebration of Allen's life will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the North Kingstown Town Beach, Beach Street. All are invited to continue the celebration at the concert to follow at 7 p.m. A shuttle service "The Big Blue Bus" will be provided from the North Kingstown High School to North Kingstown Town Beach. The rain location will be in the North Kingstown High School.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Allen R. Southwick Trust Fund, c/o James P. Howe, Trustee, South County Commons – Bldg. 36, Unit C-6, Wakefield, RI 02879, will be appreciated.

For information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from June 13 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary