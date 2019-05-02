Resources More Obituaries for Amelia Revkin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Amelia Carol (Stern) Revkin

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Amelia Carol Stern Revkin, a devoted educator, humanist, community improver and loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019, in North Branford, Connecticut.

Amelia was born on July 12, 1932, in Boston, the eldest of three children of Col. I. Henry and Janet Frank Stern of Brookline, Massachusetts. During World War II, the family moved to Jamestown and Newport, Rhode Island, where her father was stationed as an officer in the US Army Coast Artillery, defending Narragansett Bay against incursions by German submarines. After graduating from Brookline High School, she attended Pembroke College, the sister school of Brown University, majoring in American Civilization. She graduated in 1953, Magna Cum Laude.

In Spanish class at Brown, Amelia met William Revkin, who would become her husband of more than 66 years. Sharing a passion for sailing, their first date was taking a Snipe out on Narragansett Bay. After settling in Rhode Island with Bill, Amelia worked as a social worker and was an active member of the League of Women Voters. She became a devoted mother to three children, Jim, Andrew, and Diana. The family moved from Cranston to Warwick and then East Greenwich. With a master's degree in political science from the University of Rhode Island, she began teaching courses in political science and history at East Greenwich High School. Amelia was beloved and trusted by many students, many of whom came to her with their troubles. This prompted her to become a guidance counselor and college admissions counselor. In 1984, she obtained a Dr. Ed. Degree from Boston University.

For several decades, she was very active in Brown University's Alumni Association, including interviewing prospective students - an endeavor she continued right up through last fall.

Amelia is survived by her husband and children, her sister, Martha, and brother, Mike, and four grandchildren - Mara, Joshua, Daniel and Jack.

Her passion for personal engagement and leaving a community better than she found it is carrying forward through each generation.

To honor her, please consider making a donation to the Evergreen Woods Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarship aid for many of the hard-working student-employees who adored our mother, and were cherished by her. Checks may be made out to Evergreen Woods Employees Scholarship Fund, and mailed to: Attn: Annie Clark, Unit 151, Evergreen Woods, 88 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford, CT 06471