|
|
Andrea D. Bassett, 79, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Harry C. Bassett for 40 years. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Omer and Yvonne (Duhamel) LaPerche.
Andrea was a teacher and worked in other capacities in the field of education for more than 40 years. She loved people, especially children, and she enjoyed reading and long walks as well as time at the seashore.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090 Baltimore, MD 21297-0303 will be appreciated.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019