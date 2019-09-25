|
Andrea E. Phelps, 69, of Newport, passed away Friday, Sept. 20.
Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Curtis A., Sr. and Jeanne L. (Laity) Eaton.
Mrs. Phelps worked at the Rob Michael Salon in Newport and the Vanderbilt Hotel in Newport, and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, singing and the theater, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, Robert Curtis Phelps and his wife Kerri Florian of Brooklyn, NY, Lisa Addie Phelps Bergeron of Warwick, and Heidi Jeanne Phelps and her husband Erdem Dedebas of Washington, DC; two grandchildren, Andrew Bergeron and Tolan Phelps; two sisters, Sally Poland and Linda Brown both of Wakefield; and two brothers, Curtis Eaton and Howard Eaton both of Narragansett.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia Street, Peace Dale. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 51 Health Lane Warwick, RI 02886. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019