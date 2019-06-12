Andrew David Hunt, 52, of East Boston, MA, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a beloved son of Elaine D. (Trudeau) Hunt of Narragansett and Thomas W. Hunt, Sr. of Bridgton, ME.

Andrew was a graduate of Bishop Feehan High School. He later attended Bryant University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing and was a member of the TKE Fraternity. He went on to work as a Business Executive for CSA-GGA Inc.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Jennifer Ann Hunt of Berkley, CA, a brother, Thomas W. Hunt, Jr. of Narragansett, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett, RI. Interment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844, are greatly appreciated.