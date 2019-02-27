Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Dale Congregational Church
261 Columbia St
Peace Dale, RI
Anna "Annie" A. Caswell, 77, of South Kingstown, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of David L. Caswell. Born in Foxboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Anna (Phinney) Couchon.
Annie was the owner with her husband of Caswell's Quik Mark in Narragansett for 15 years. She also worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Trivett in North Kingstown. Annie loved to swim with her friends at the YMCA, playing bingo, and was an amazing cook. She was a member of the Peace Dale Congregational Church.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving children David Southland and his wife Erika, Susan Brown and her husband Joseph, Carrie Vallee and her husband David, and Peter Caswell and his wife Jeanine; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and sister Gail Birchell. She was the grandmother of the late Brandon Southland and sister of the late Susan Berry.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia Street, Peace Dale. Visiting hours were on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019
