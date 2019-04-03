Anne H. Houlihan, 79, of Narragansett, passed away Sunday, March 31.

Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Melissa (Gray) Haynes.

Mrs. Houlihan was employed by New England Telephone for 25 years. After her retirement she became a Registered Nurse at the age of 59 eventually becoming a Forensic Nurse.

She enjoyed traveling the world, loved summers in Green Hill, enjoyed playing the flute and piano, and sang with Sweet Adeline's. She was a friend of Bill W for many years.

She is survived by a son, John Soetbeer of Narragansett; two granddaughters, Melissa Anne Soetbeer and her daughter Remi Rounds, both of West Kingston and Jaye–Li Soetbeer of Narragansett; and a sister–in-law, Page Oronato of North Carolina.

She was the sister of the late Jonathan Haynes.

Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday, 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Rescue Rhode Island

PO Box 458, Wakefield, RI, 02880.