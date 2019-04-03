Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Anne H. Houlihan, 79, of Narragansett, passed away Sunday, March 31.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Melissa (Gray) Haynes.
Mrs. Houlihan was employed by New England Telephone for 25 years. After her retirement she became a Registered Nurse at the age of 59 eventually becoming a Forensic Nurse.
She enjoyed traveling the world, loved summers in Green Hill, enjoyed playing the flute and piano, and sang with Sweet Adeline's. She was a friend of Bill W for many years.
She is survived by a son, John Soetbeer of Narragansett; two granddaughters, Melissa Anne Soetbeer and her daughter Remi Rounds, both of West Kingston and Jaye–Li Soetbeer of Narragansett; and a sister–in-law, Page Oronato of North Carolina.
She was the sister of the late Jonathan Haynes.
Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday, 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Rescue Rhode Island
PO Box 458, Wakefield, RI, 02880. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019
