Anne M. Alton, 98, of Wakefield passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Aaron J. Alton. Born in Columbus Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John B. Morton and Lila (Shumard) Morton. She was preceded in death by her brother, John
B. Morton, Jr.
Mrs. Alton received her BA degree from Miami University of Ohio, where she became an instructor. She was a substitute teacher at South Kingstown High School. She was a longtime member of the Peace Dale Congregational Church where she was a Deacon and was honored with the Great Steward Award. She was a past president of Fayerweather House and enjoyed volunteering at South County Hospital and Peace Dale House.
She was the beloved mother of Bradley M. Alton, Julianne Alton and Amy Alton Eidson and her husband John, all of Wakefield. She was the grandmother of Nathan
Alton (Jordan), Lauren Alton Testa (Nick) and Benjamin Alton and great grandmother of Silas Cawley Testa.
Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions to of R.I., 245 Waterman RI 02906.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019