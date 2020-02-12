Home

Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Annie Sophia (Bowman) Schroeder

Annie Sophia (Bowman) Schroeder Obituary
Annie Sophia Schroeder, age 90 of North Kingstown, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Born in Workington, Cumbria, England, she was the daughter of the late Charles Bowman and Annie Sophia (Young) Bowman. She was the beloved wife of James F. Schroeder with whom she would have celebrated 67 years of marriage in May.??

During World War II, Annie served as a member of the Royal Women's Army Corps in England. She was a longtime parishioner and communicant at East Greenwich United Methodist Church for over 60 years. In earlier years, she enjoyed line dancing. Throughout her life, she was an avid and enthusiastic bird watcher. In more recent years, she loved to swimming at the pool at URI until her health prohibited her from going. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will be deeply missed by her family.??

Aside from her husband James, she is survived by her children: Katrina Potts of Atoka, TN, Michael Schroeder of Cranston, RI, Sandra Thornlow of Greencastle, PA, Wendy Halstead of Exeter, RI, and Stephanie Schroeder of North Kingstown, RI; grandchildren: Jessica Potts, Lanie Chavez, James Schroeder, Sidney Schroeder, Victoria Schroeder, Samantha Thornlow, Matthew Thornlow, Warren Halstead III, Bowman Halstead, Fiona Halstead, and Hunter Halstead; and four great-grandchildren: Lizbeth, Keegan, Penelope, and Brook. She is predeceased by her four siblings: Henry Bowman, Margaret Irving, Molly Andrews, and Charles Bowman.??

A memorial service was held on Monday, February 10 at 10:00 AM at East Greenwich United Methodist, 1558 South County Trail, East Greenwich. Burial was private.??

In lieu of flowers, donations in Annie's memory may be sent to American Liver Foundation, https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020
