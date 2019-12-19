Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Caniglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony "Jay" Caniglia


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony "Jay" Caniglia Obituary
Anthony "Jay" Caniglia, 63 of Florence MA, passed away on Friday December 13, 2019 at UMass Worcester Memorial hospital with his loved ones by his side. He was the beloved husband of Katherine "Kitty" Caniglia.

Jay was born in Warwick on September 3, 1956 to Antonio "Tony C" Caniglia and the late Jean D. (McPeak) Healey. He is also the grandson of Evelyn and Wilfred McPeak and Marion and Pat Caniglia. He adored his late cousin Denise Ullrich.

Jay was a 1974 graduate of West Warwick High School and served in the US Coast Guard until1980. He attended CCRI and U Mass Amherst to study his love of history. He was a machine operator for 25 years at SWM in Greenfield, MA. Jay is an avid fan of The Grateful Dead; he enjoyed sharing his love of music. He was also a fan of the Boston Red Sox, he attend the 1967 World Series when he was 11 years old.

In addition to his wife Kitty, Jay leaves their Daughter Adrienne Caniglia, Grand Daughter Laila Caniglia-Sing, he also leaves three step Children Brian Breen and his children Gage and Ashley. Ronnie Breen, Michelle Bigelow and her husband Andy and their two children Lillian and Jacob and his 4 sisters Mary Ellen Caniglia, Amy Canario, Lyn Corpus and Margaret Caniglia and their families

A celebration of his life will be Saturday December 28, 2019 from 1-4pm at Georges of Galilee, (over looking his favorite RI spot Jerusalem). 250 Sand Hill Cove Road Galilee, RI to which relatives and friends are invited. In lien of flowers donations may be made The American Stroke Foundation online at americanstroke.org.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -