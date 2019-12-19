|
Anthony "Jay" Caniglia, 63 of Florence MA, passed away on Friday December 13, 2019 at UMass Worcester Memorial hospital with his loved ones by his side. He was the beloved husband of Katherine "Kitty" Caniglia.
Jay was born in Warwick on September 3, 1956 to Antonio "Tony C" Caniglia and the late Jean D. (McPeak) Healey. He is also the grandson of Evelyn and Wilfred McPeak and Marion and Pat Caniglia. He adored his late cousin Denise Ullrich.
Jay was a 1974 graduate of West Warwick High School and served in the US Coast Guard until1980. He attended CCRI and U Mass Amherst to study his love of history. He was a machine operator for 25 years at SWM in Greenfield, MA. Jay is an avid fan of The Grateful Dead; he enjoyed sharing his love of music. He was also a fan of the Boston Red Sox, he attend the 1967 World Series when he was 11 years old.
In addition to his wife Kitty, Jay leaves their Daughter Adrienne Caniglia, Grand Daughter Laila Caniglia-Sing, he also leaves three step Children Brian Breen and his children Gage and Ashley. Ronnie Breen, Michelle Bigelow and her husband Andy and their two children Lillian and Jacob and his 4 sisters Mary Ellen Caniglia, Amy Canario, Lyn Corpus and Margaret Caniglia and their families
A celebration of his life will be Saturday December 28, 2019 from 1-4pm at Georges of Galilee, (over looking his favorite RI spot Jerusalem). 250 Sand Hill Cove Road Galilee, RI to which relatives and friends are invited. In lien of flowers donations may be made The American Stroke Foundation online at americanstroke.org.
