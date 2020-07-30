Antonio Francesco "Tony" Varrecchione, 84 of Wakefield passed away at his home on Monday, July 27th surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was the beloved husband of Elaine (Ferris) Varrecchione. Anthony was born in West Warwick, R.I., the son of the late Emilio and Giuseppina (Senerchia) Varrecchione. He graduated from West Warwick High School in 1954 and Villanova University in 1958. He served in the United States Army before teaching in the Providence Public Schools for 25 years retiring in 1989. Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children and stepchildren, Anthony Varrecchione and his companion Paige Ruenes, Vincent Varrecchione and his wife Heidi, Michael Varrecchione, Christopher Varrecchione and his wife Susan, Dana Gillis, Karen Allen and her husband Jeffrey, Peter Wronoski and his companion Jean Hayes and 11 grandchildren.
Anthony was the son of Italian immigrants Emilio Varrecchione and Giuseppina (Senerchia) Varrecchione. He grew up in the Natick section of West Warwick where he lived with his 3 brothers Alexander, Dominick and Alfred Varrecchione. He graduated from West Warwick High School in 1954, where he lettered in baseball, basketball and football. He received all division honors in baseball and basketball but was most accomplished in football where he was a two-time all-state football player. His football talents earned him a scholarship to Villanova University where he graduated in 1958 with a degree in economics. After Villanova, he played football in the Army (1959-61) at Fort Lee Va., where he was named to the All-Army team for 2 years. After his military service, he tried out with the Buffalo Bills and was placed on the practice squad. He played semi-pro football for two seasons with the Indianapolis Warriors (1961,62) of the (UFL) and Providence Steamrollers of the ACFL (1964).
After his football career ended, he worked as a teacher for the Providence Public Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1989. While teaching, Tony also worked part time as a local real estate agent and park policeman. Tony was very involved in the community as a volunteer with parish soup kitchens and food pantries and a coach of many youth sports. He coached at both the high school and youth football levels and was one of the "founding fathers" who started Pop Warner football in the town of Narragansett. He coached high school football as an assistant coach with Hope High School and was an assistant football coach on the first ever Narragansett High School football staff. After his retirement from teaching he and his wife Elaine, owned and operated JB's Sandwich Shop in the Pier Village of Narragansett where many of their children had the "privilege" of working for them. They later moved to Charlotte North Carolina and St. Pete's Beach Florida where they were actively involved in dancing, golf, tennis, exercise and social activities.
Later in life he and Elaine returned to Wakefield, RI, where they most enjoyed entertaining their family and friends and attending events with their children and eleven grandchildren. They were active communicants of Christ the King Church.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 2nd from 4-6 p.m. at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 3rd at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd., Kingston R.I. Burial with military honors at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimers's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or HopeHealth Hospice, 143 Main Street, Wakefield, RI, 02879. For guest book and condolences please visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.