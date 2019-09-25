|
Arlene St. Lawrence, 75, of North Ft. Myers, FL, and formerly of Wakefield, passed away Thursday. She was the beloved wife of Joseph St. Lawrence. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Concetta (DeStefano) McDonald, and step daughter of the late Mario Pisani.
Mrs. St. Lawrence was a Pediatric Nurse at Narragansett Bay Pediatrics. She enjoyed meeting new people and making them a part of her extended family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Michelle Taylor and her husband Steven, Joseph St. Lawrence and his fiancé Carolyn Leary, and Kevin St. Lawrence and his wife Susan; a sister Judy Swiderski and her husband Paul; and five grandchildren, Bradley Taylor and his wife Kristina, Brock Taylor, Payton, Ariana, and Emily St. Lawrence.
A funeral service will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours are Thursday, 4-7 p.m. In lieu flowers, her family would appreciate memorial donations to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019