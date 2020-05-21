Arline (Crabtree) Gavitt
1919 - 2020
Arline Gavitt died Tuesday, May 12, at Roberts Health Centre, North Kingstown. She celebrated her 101st birthday in February enjoying the company of family and friends. She was married to the late Ernest M Gavitt and is survived by her devoted son, Scott Dixon Gavitt, of Warwick. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Judith A Gavitt.
Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Thomas and Jane (Kershaw) Crabtree, she grew up in Providence and Cranston. With her husband, Ernie, she lived in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Ohio, and later Australia and Japan, eventually retiring to their favorite place, Snug Harbor, RI, in the house that they called home throughout their travels. With her warm outgoing personality she made many life-long friends along the way.
She was an extraordinary hostess who loved organizing special celebrations and preparing delicious meals and treats. She made any occasion fun. Chowder and clamcakes were a specialty at many clambakes held at their Snug Harbor home. She was an organizer and moving force in SHEMCA, the Snug Harbor East Matunuck Civic Association, organizing July 4th parades, charity runs, and social events. As a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Snug Harbor Fire Department she made thousands of johnny cakes at May Breakfasts throughout the years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, East Greenwich. She was a talented painter and family members are fortunate to have received many of her works. She lived most recently at Brightview Commons in South Kingstown where she was a vibrant member of the community, finally spending a year at Roberts Health Centre.
Throughout years spent traveling family always came first. She leaves a grandson, Douglas Gavitt, and three granddaughters, Heather, Amanda, and Emily Gavitt. She was predeceased by her sister Bess Russell and two brothers, Gordon and Donald Crabtree. She also leaves behind loving nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends.
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 551, East Greenwich, RI 02818.
Arrangements by Hill Funeral Home, East Greenwich.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 21, 2020
We will miss Arline... a dear neighbor and friend who was a big part of our lives. Sincere condolences to Scott and family.
Diane and Steve Jacobson
Neighbor
May 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
DEBBIE PARKER
Friend
May 20, 2020
DEBBIE PARKER
Family
May 20, 2020
Scott and family, my sincere condolences and prayers go out to you. Aline was truly a wonderful woman.
Michael Christensen
May 19, 2020
Son, family and friends, I am sorry for your loss. Arline was a great lady and a good friend
fred tanner
Friend
May 19, 2020
Dear Scott and family, I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing! She was a very sweet lady and was always a pleasure to talk with. I had the opportunity to share several meals with her at BV while visiting my Mother in Law . I remember her bringing me a surprise when she returned from Japan. It made me so happy. I will think of her and smile. REST IN PEACE, MRS. GAVITT.
joyce nelson
Friend
May 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Sending healing prayers to comfort you all in your sorrow. God Bless always
Suzan (Olson) & Bill Bonneau
